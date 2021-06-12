World Day Against Child Labour 2021: Know the theme and its significance

Child labour is often defined as; work that might deprive children of their childhood, their dignity and their potential and that is harmful to mental and physical development.

On this day, civil society, workers and employer organization, governments and millions of people across the globe highlight the plight of child labourers and what best can be done, in order to help them.

This year's theme is: " Act now, End child Labour".

In the year, 2002 focus was on the extent of child labour and action and efforts needed, so that it can be eliminated, hence international Labour organization launched World Day against child labour

Not all work done by the children must be classified as child labour

One should remember, not all work done by the children must be classified as child labour, that is to be targeted for elimination. What can be regarded as position, anything which does not affect children's health and personal development or interfere with their schooling. This does include varied activities such as earning pocket money after school hours, helping parents around the home, offering assistance in a family business. All of these help, in children's development.

Significance of this day

Children across the world, tend to engage themselves both paid as well as unpaid forms of work that are not harmful to them. However, they are classified as child labourers, if they are very young to work or they are involved in varied hazardous activities, which may compromise their mental, physical, social or educational development.

One of the worst form of child labour involve children being enslaved, separated from their families, exposed to serious hazards and illness and/or left to fend for themselves on the streets of different large cities most often at a very young age.

The impact of Corona Pandamic

Due to Covid-19 lockdown, child labour and trafficking might go up due to dilution of labour laws.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, it has become all the more important, to address the above issue and it is even more urgent, hence United Nations body has been ramping up its efforts.

What does the global estimate indicate?

According to the International Labour Organization, the latest Global estimates indicate that, about 152 million children, about 64 million girls and 68 million boys are in child labour globally, accounting for nearing to one in 10 of all children across the world.