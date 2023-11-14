World Diabetes Day 2023: Date, theme, history, meaning and celebrations

World Diabetes Day (WDM) is a global initiative led by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and more than 230 national diabetes associations. It was established in 1991 in response to growing concerns about the growing health threat posed by diabetes.

Recognizing the need for coordinated global action, the IDF and WHO decided to commemorate the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922, as the official date for the WDD. In 2006, the United Nations passed a resolution designating World UN Day as an official United Nations Day, further amplifying its importance and reach.

WORLD DIABETES DAY: MEANING

World Diabetes Day serves as a crucial platform to raise awareness about diabetes, its complications and the importance of early diagnosis and effective treatment. Its goal is to educate the public about the risk factors, symptoms and preventive measures associated with diabetes, promoting healthy lifestyle choices and encouraging people to seek timely medical care.

Additionally, WDD advocates for the rights of people with diabetes, emphasizing the need for accessible, affordable and equitable diabetes care for all.

WORLD DIABETES DAY 2023 THEME: ACCESS TO DIABETES CARE

Recognizing the critical role that access to quality diabetes care plays in improving the lives of people with diabetes, the theme of DMD 2021-2023 is “Access to Diabetes Care.” This issue highlights the urgent need to address disparities in diabetes care around the world, ensuring that all people, regardless of location or socioeconomic status, have equal access to essential information, technologies and support services. necessary to manage your diabetes effectively and prevent complications.

HOW TO CELEBRATE WORLD DIABETES DAY

WDD provides an opportunity for individuals, communities and organisations around the world to come together in solidarity to raise awareness about diabetes and advocate for better care. Below are some ways to participate in the WMD celebrations:

1. Educate yourself and others about diabetes: Take time to learn about the different types of diabetes, its risk factors, symptoms, and management strategies. Share this knowledge with your family, friends and colleagues to promote broader understanding and awareness.

2. Host awareness events: Host community events, workshops or seminars to educate the public about diabetes and the importance of early diagnosis and prevention. Encourage healthcare professionals, diabetes educators, and people with diabetes to share their knowledge and experiences.

3. Support diabetes organisations: Donate to local or national diabetes organisations that are working to improve diabetes care and research. Volunteer your time to help with fundraising events, educational initiatives, or promotional campaigns.

4. Spread the word on social media: Use social media platforms to share diabetes awareness messages, infographics, and personal stories. Use relevant hashtags like #WorldDiabetesDay and #AccessToDiabetesCare to expand your reach.

5. Take care of your own health: Choose a healthy lifestyle, such as eating a balanced diet, getting regular physical activity, and maintaining a healthy weight, to reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. If you already have diabetes, prioritise regular checkups with your healthcare provider and follow the recommended treatment plan.

“Diabetes is a serious global health challenge, but it is not insurmountable. With the right knowledge, support and access to care, we can prevent diabetes and its complications and create a healthier future for everyone.” – DrTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO

Let these words inspire and encourage those facing the challenges of diabetes.