World Diabetics Day 2022: Diabetics Patients are at High Risk of Heart Failure; can this Risk be Lowered?

Atherosclerosis is an accumulation of cholesterol in the blood channels, which deliver oxygen and nutrients to the heart, it is most prevalent cause of heart disease in an individual having diabetes.



A stroke or peripheral vascular disease, it an arise from low blood flow to the feet, hands or arms, which can happen in any of the body's arteries because of the same mechanism. Even modestly elevated blood sugar levels can cause your blood vessels to start deteriorate over a period of time, which would result in significant cardiac problems.

Can this risk be reduced?

Although, there is a significant link between diabetes and heart disease, neither condition are inevitable. People having heart failure as well as diabetes might have worse clinical results when compared to those individuals having heart failure alone, there are approaches to treat both conditions.

Treatment for diabetesaims to reduce blood glucose levels, whereas medicine for heart failure does aim to increase the pumping function of the heart by lessening its burden. Along with this, there are lifestyle changes, which ensure the reduction of risk.

Lifestyle changes, which can significantly lower your risk of heart failure as well as other heart diseases.

• Quit smoking

• Regularly exercising as per your doctor's recommendations

• Healthy eating as per the dietary guidelines, such as lowering your salt consumption and balancing your carbohydrate intake.

• Consuming alcohol in moderation or avoiding it entirely

• Daily checks for weight as well as blood sugar tests.

Remember these things in mind, in case you are diabetic or are prone to diabetes or any other heart disease.