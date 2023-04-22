World Earth Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Slogans and Quotes share near and dear

Earth Day is celebrated throughout the world on 22nd April each year. The day honours the achievements of the environmental movement. It raises awareness among people of the need to protect Earth's natural resources for future generations.



World Earth Day 2023 Wishes

1. If with love, respect and honour everything can bloom, the Earth too shall flourish.

2. We all breathe the same air, drink the same water and live on the same planet. Let us all join hands to save our planet from pollution and degradation. Wishing you a Happy Earth Day.

3. Planting trees is the best day of spreading love, prosperity and harmony. Wishing you a Happy Earth Day

4. This World Earth Day, begin the journey of giving back to the planet as much as have you taken from her.

5. On the occasion of Earth Day, we must pledge to take care of our planet by planting trees, and controlling pollution to protect it.

6. Don't forget that you have inherited this Earth from your ancestors to pass it on to your children…. The onus of taking good care of it lies on your shoulders.

7. Earth Day is the day of celebration and making promise. Let's make it a happier, healthier and greener planet for generations to come.

8. It is time to return the favor of Mother Earth by planting more trees, by controlling pollution and by making it a greener planet. Let us thank Earth by taking care of it. Happy Earth Day to you.

9. Earth has always been a generous mother. She has always provided us with food, shelter and happiness. Let us return her favor by preserving and protecting her. Happy Earth Day.

10. On the occasion of Earth Day, we must pledge to take care of our planet by planting trees, by controlling pollution to protect it from all negativities. Wishing you a Happy Earth Day.

11. wish you, and everyone else, a wonderful Earth Day. Please, for your own sake, safeguard the earth.

12. Each day is Earth Day, as corny as it may seem it is true and we must respect this saying. Have a Happy Earth Day.

13. Happy Earth Day! Mother Nature is our home, and we all must keep it a healthy and happier environment for future generations.

14. Earth is like our home and it belongs to us. It is our responsibility to take care of it by planting trees and by controlling pollution to have a greener planet. Warm wishes on Earth Day to you

15. Earth has always given us every comfort and necessity of life. It takes care of everyone like a mother and we must also protect it and care for it in the best way. Happy Earth Day.

16. On Earth Day, let us promise to plant one tree one person every year and we will have a much greener and happier planet to live as every small effort counts. Happy Earth Day to you.

Earth Day 2023 slogans



1. Every day is earth day and every date needs to be celebrated.

2. Keep the Earth green and clean.

3. Go Green and save the planet.

4. Think green, keep the earth clean

5. Reuse, reduce and recycle every day

6. Save the Earth and go green.

Earth Day 2023 quotes

1. "I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use." —Mother Teresa

2. "Away, away, from men and towns, to the wild wood and the downs, to the silent wilderness, where the soul need not repress its music." —Percy Bysshe Shelley

3. "He that plants trees loves others besides himself." —Thomas Fuller

4. "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's need, but not every man's greed." - Mahatma Gandhi

5. "He that plants trees love others besides himself." -Thomas Fuller