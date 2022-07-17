Emoji's have been used since the beginning of the internet to transmit emotion in the written medium.

As internet technology advanced, so did the use of the emoji, with previously pure text bits of ascii art turning into full-fledged animated faces and symbols.

We've all used them, and we're excited for the future of them! World Emoji day celebrates the history of these emotional expressions, and encourages you to be exceptionally emotive! After all, it's always nice to let someone know how you're feeling when you write, isn't it? Emoji's are just one more way.