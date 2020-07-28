World Hepatitis Day 2020: All you need to know about the deadly disease

Currently, the world is fighting with a deadly disease called coronavirus. But there are many other diseases as well, which affect people in several ways, and unfortunately, you don't even come to know about it until it is too late. This is hepatitis that affects millions of people worldwide, causing inflammation of the liver tissue—this inflammation of again resulting in a series of health problems, including liver cancer. World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on July 28 to spread awareness about it.

World Hepatitis Day 2020: Types of the hepatitis virus

There are five main types of the hepatitis virus – A, B, C, D and E. Together, hepatitis B and C are the most common reason of deaths, around 1.3 million lives are lost every year. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, viral hepatitis continues to claim thousands of lives every day.

World Hepatitis Day 2020: How hepatitis virus get spread

Hepatitis A and E - Spread by contaminated food and water

Hepatitis B - Sexually transmitted and a baby can get infected from a mother during pregnancy or infected blood.

Hepatitis C - Spread through infected blood

Hepatitis D - Infects people who are already infected with hepatitis B.

World Hepatitis Day 2020: Theme

Worldwide, millions of people are naive about the disease and suffering from viral hepatitis. Without being diagnosed and taking proper care, millions continue to suffer and lose their lives.

This year's theme as per WHO is "Hepatitis-free future," with a robust focus on preventing hepatitis B among mothers and newborns. WHO will publish new recommendations on 28 July, about the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of the virus.

World Hepatitis Day 2020: History

World Hepatitis Day is marked in honour of American physician and geneticist Baruch Samuel Blumberg for his effort on the hepatitis B. The Nobel Laureate, was born on July 28, 1925, recognised the hepatitis B virus and developed its diagnostic test and vaccine. During the 63rd World Health Assembly, a resolution was adopted in May 2010, and World Hepatitis Day was given a global endorsement.