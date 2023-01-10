World Hindi Day 2023

Every year, January 10 is observed as World Hindi Day, or Vishwa Hindi Diwas, to honor the language. Hindi speakers and enthusiasts observe this day in India and worldwide. It provides a chance to advertise the language and the books written. The main goals of World Hindi Day are to promote Hindi as a universal language and to emphasize the beauty of the language.

History:

The first World Hindi Conference, or Vishva Hindi Sammelan, was held in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in 1975, marking the beginning of World Hindi Day. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi opened the conference, bringing Hindi scholars, authors, and prizewinners from around the world to advance the language. At the major event, 122 representatives from 30 nations took part. The first World Hindi Day was declared annually in 2006 by Manmohan Singh, then the prime minister. Since that time, January 10 has been the day to celebrate every year. Around the world, Indian embassies also commemorate this auspicious day.

Importance:

The goal of World Hindi Day is to bring the Hindi-speaking community together and recognize the importance of the Hindi language. The day also attempts to raise people's knowledge of Hindi's rich cultural and historical heritage. In honor of World Hindi Day, the Ministry of External Affairs hosts several events in different countries to promote Hindi.