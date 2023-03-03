  • Menu
One of the biggest health crises faced today by the people of the world, obesity affects nearly one in six people. In fact, approximately 800 million people in today's world are living with obesity, and more are affected by it, including friends and family members of those who struggle. Obesity is more than simply being a few pounds overweight, but it is the point where this presents a risk factor to health. Millions of people die each year from problems related to obesity.

World Obesity Day is here to raise awareness about the issues, encourage resources and provide ways for communities to solve these problems together. Instead of shaming those who struggle with weight problems, communities are encouraged to create a safe environment where people can make an effort to be their healthiest!

