World Radio Day 2021: New World, New Radio

Every year, February 13 is observed as World Radio Day to raise awareness about radio's importance among people and the media. Encourages decision-makers to create and offer access to information via radio. This day remind us about the influence of radio, which touches people lives and bring them together from every corner of the world.

Theme of World Radio Day 2021

This year's World Radio Day theme is 'New World, New Radio'. This was decided taking into account the services that the outlet provided during COVID-19. The topic is categorised into three subparts.

Connection: the world changes, the radio connects. This subtopic highlights radio services to our society: natural disasters, socio-economic crises, epidemics, etc.

Evolution: the world changes, the radio evolves. This subtopic refers to the resilience of radio, its sustainability.

Innovation: The world keeps changing, radio adapts and innovates. Radio has to adapt to new technologies to remain the reference means of mobility, accessible everywhere and for everyone.

Radio is an essential medium in celebrating humanity, intercultural competence and democracy.

History of World Radio Day

Initially, the proclamation of World Radio Day was recommended by the Executive Board of UNESCO to the General Conference. Radio was established in 1946 on the suggestion of the Director-General of UNESCO.