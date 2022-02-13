World Radio Day

The world used to be a much bigger place, at least when you consider the difficulty involved with transmitting information from place to place. In the beginning, we simply had to walk and talk to one another, and then we were able to write and exchange letters.

Ideas and music traveled the world at a snail's pace as compared to today. But then the radio was invented, and suddenly transmitting ideas hundreds of miles became a relatively trivial matter! The world became connected, and it would never be the same. Let's celebrate the history of the radio and the interconnectedness it brings us!

Radio waves were originally discovered by one Heinrich Hertz, following on the heels of his discovery of electromagnetic radiation. Radio waves operate at a frequency of 30 hertz and 300 gigahertz. These waves are generated by a device called a transmitter.

The transmitter is connected to the antennas which allow the radio waves to radiate. Finally, these waves are received by a radio receiver that is attached to another system of antennas.