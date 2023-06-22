Live
- Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 22-06-2023
- Amit Shah assured help regarding rice supply Siddiramaiah
- Search for missing tourist sub enters critical stage
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 22-06-2023
- This is when ‘Agent’ will have OTT debut!
- Major accident averted to Sangamitra express train in Chirala
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 22-06-2023
- Delay in ‘Spy’ trailer; to be released at 6:03 PM today
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Tholiprema’ all set to re-release on this day!
- Tibet President-In-Exile Says Modi Is Not Changing Muslims Into Hindus
World Rainforest Day
Highlights
World Rainforest Day was first created in 2017 by the Rainforest Partnership. They work with Indigenous Peoples living in rainforest environments and...
World Rainforest Day was first created in 2017 by the Rainforest Partnership. They work with Indigenous Peoples living in rainforest environments and launch projects to help restore and regenerate healthy rainforests with local communities. The day is about raising awareness of the importance of the rainforest and what it does for us. By coming together on the day, we can all take positive and hopeful action to protect the rainforest and preserve its lifespan as it has maintained our own lives for thousands of years.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS