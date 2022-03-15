Speeches have become some of the most influential opportunities for promoting and advancing change in the world, not only in academia but for the general culture. While speakers certainly have a monumental impact on the way that society is shaped, those who write the speeches may be considered to be just as powerful and impactful.

World Speech Day was created to make way for sharing new ideas, educating others, and providing inspiration as they spur on the movement towards change in the world.

World Speech Day is all about reaching out on a global scale, where those who have impacted their communities can tell their stories, share their goals, and inspire others to do great things.