World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Theme, History, Meaning and Activities

World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is celebrated annually on September 10. The day is dedicated to educating and raising awareness among people about measures to prevent suicides which are currently increasing at an alarming rate around the world.

Suicide is a major public health problem that must be addressed to eradicate it from society. Lack of awareness is one of the main factors contributing to the global increase in suicide mortality rates each year.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "It is estimated that there are currently more than 700,000 suicides a year worldwide. September 10 each year aims to focus attention on the issue, reduce stigma and raise awareness to organizations, governments, and the public, giving a unique message that suicides can be prevented.

When is World Suicide Prevention Day 2023?

World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, September 10.

What is the theme of World Suicide Prevention Day 2023?

The theme of World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 is "Creating hope through action." This theme serves as a powerful call to action and a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide and that through our actions, we can foster hope and strengthen prevention, the WHO stated.

History of World Suicide Prevention Day

The International Association for Suicide Prevention and the World Health Organization (WHO) established World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) in 2003. Each year on September 10, organizations, governments and the general public to increase awareness about suicides and spread the message that suicides are preventable and can be avoided by taking appropriate measures.

Importance of World Suicide Prevention Day

The main significance of celebrating World Suicide Prevention Day is to highlight the fact that suicides can be prevented and that there are better alternatives to suicide. The importance of the day is to reduce the stigma associated with suicides and promote a culture where people do not hesitate to seek help.

World Suicide Prevention Day Activities

Everyone can participate in recognizing World Suicide Prevention Day by participating in the following activities.

• Organize educational workshops, seminars, webinars and events to raise awareness about suicide and its association with mental health illnesses. Invite mental health professionals, counselors, and motivational speakers for healthy discussions.

• Launch local awareness campaigns to educate people about the symptoms, causes and warning signs of suicide. Distribute brochures, posters and educational materials.

• Organize online campaigns on social media to raise awareness about mental health and suicide. Use hashtags like #Suicideprevention, #Suicidepreventionday, #mentalhealth, and more.

• Organize and support fundraising events for suicide prevention initiatives so that help reaches everyone in need.

• Invite victims of mental health illnesses and encourage them to share their experiences. This will help reduce the stigma around suicide.

• Schools, colleges and other educational institutions should introduce suicide prevention and mental health topics in their curricula to create awareness.