Table tennis is not only a matter of competition; it is also a vehicle for positive social change, a healthy worthwhile use of leisure time, an opportunity to bring people together, and an excellent tool for social inclusion.



Table tennis as a sport has a unique value where people from different ages, gender, skills or physical condition can play together for pure enjoyment or for competition.

Hence, this is a day for people who love table tennis to spread their love for the sport and also to get people interested in it as well. This is called World Table Tennis Day!