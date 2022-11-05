In December 2015, the UN General Assembly designated 5 November as World Tsunami Awareness Day and tasked the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction to coordinate the commemoration tsunamis disasters worldwide.

World Tsunami Awareness Day was established at the suggestion of Japan to call on countries, international bodies and civil society to raise tsunami awareness and share innovative approaches to risk reduction.

IOC-UNESCO is working to reduce the vulnerability of coastal areas to tsunamis in the four ocean basins.

The institution, together with its Member States, contribute to World Tsunami Awareness Day through information meetings, round tables, scientific workshops, local exercises, launching of publications, videos and press meetings.

