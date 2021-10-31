World Vegan Day first occurred on November 1st, 1994 as a way of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the UK Vegan Society and indeed the term "Vegan". The Vegan Society was established in November of 1944; although the exact date was unknown. Of course, even though the term "vegan" and the Vegan Society were established at this point, obviously the idea of eating only foods that avoid the use of animal products has been around much longer.



In fact, it is estimated that veganism has probably been around for at least 2000 years, and the idea of vegetarianism (not eating meat) was perhaps around for even 500 years prior to that! That was when Greek philosopher and mathematician, Pythagoras of Samos, made it part of his life's work to promote acting with benevolence and care for all species. Many followers of Buddhism are also promoters of vegetarianism and they do not believe in inflicting harm on other animals.

It wasn't until 1806, however, that the concept of veganism as a lifestyle was really beginning to take shape. It was around this time that the objection to eating dairy and eggs for ethical reasons was first promoted to Europeans by Dr. William Lambe and Percy Bysshe Shelley. It took more than 100 years or so, but finally, the vegan folks bonded together and created the UK Vegan Society. It was that same year that the term "vegan" was coined by Donald Watson, obviously derived from the word Vegetarian. At that time, the differentiation was that Vegans did not consume dairy products. Being kind to animals is one reason to celebrate World Vegan Day. Fewer animal products mean fewer greenhouse gasses, which means better earth for everyone. And it's also better for the human body.