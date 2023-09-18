World Water Monitoring Day aims to build public involvement and awareness regarding the protection of water resources around the globe by ensuring that citizens are empowered to carry out standard monitoring of their local water bodies.

A simple test kit will enable everyone – both children and adults – to sample local water bodies for a number of parameters that will determine water quality. This includes dissolved oxygen (DO), as well as clarity (turbidity), acidity (pH), and temperature.

The current sponsor of World Water Monitoring Day is Earth Echo International, and they provide all of the information you need to know on buying inexpensive test kits.

The results of monitoring events are then posted on the sponsor’s website so that they can be shared with communities that participate from around the world.