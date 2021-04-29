When did you last make a wish? Was it on your previous birthday? Did you wish for health for a loved one who has a difficult battle ahead of them? Wishes come in many different shapes and forms. They are all important. After all, if you don't have wishes and dreams, you don't have hope!



Dare to dream! If you did not have the capability to make your wildest wishes come true, your mind would not have the capacity to conjure such ideas in the first place.

World Wish Day is a day that celebrates wishes in all forms! This includes wishes that have not been granted yet, as well as those that have been.

The day was established by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This is a non-profit organisation that was founded in Phoenix, United States. The purpose of the organisation is to help terminally ill children achieve their wishes. They grant wishes for children between the age of two-and-a-half-years-old and 17-years-old.

There are many different ways that you can celebrate World Wish Day. One way to do this is by filling in the inquiry format Make-A-Wish Foundation if you know someone who fulfils the criteria that are in place. If you know someone who deserves their dreams to be made, yet they do not fulfil the Make-A-Wish Foundation, you could try to find another way for their wishes to come true. This could include fundraising and getting a group of people together who can help to make the person's wish a reality.