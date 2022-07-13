World Youth Skills Day 2022 : What steps India is taking for Youth Skilling ?

Every year, World Youth Skills Day is celebrated on 15th July, this day helps promote the elimination of gender inequality by ensuring the access of resources to the vulnerable section of the society.



Steps taken by the India to ensure youth of the nation becomes skilled

1. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), this scheme was launched in the year, 1975 with an aim to offer free skill training to Indian Youths. Later PMKVY 3.0 was launched in the year, 2021, under which around 300 types of skill training programs were initiated by the Indian government so that, the youth of the nation get empowered.

2. National Career Service Portal: NCS portal was launched in the year, 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sole aim to replace the present nationwide system of Employment Exchanges with IT-enabled Career Centres.

3. Smart: The Skill Management as well as Accreditation of Training Centres offers a single window IT application, which focuses on the accreditation, grading, affiliation and continuous monitoring of the Training Centers in the skill ecosystem.

4. Sankalp: Another initiative of Govt is Sankalp. Skill Acquisition and knowledge awareness for livelihood is started to strengthen the district level ecosystem in terms of care opportunity through convergence as well as coordination. It was initiated with the collaboration of the world bank group.

5. Strive: when it comes to full form of Skills strengthening for Industrial Value enhancement is a World Bank Sponsored Project of Gol in order to make ITI and apprenticeship training effective relevant.

6. PM YUVA Yojana: Pradhan Mantri Yuva UDyamita Vikas Abhiyan, which was launched in the year, 2016, aim at creating the ecosystem for entrepreneurship Development by offering education as well as easy access to entrepreneurship support networks as well as promoting social enterprises for inclusive growth.

7. Kaushalacharya Award: This award is initiated by the government in order to motivate the skill trainers by reorganizing their efforts.

8. Yuva Scheme: The young upcoming as well as versatile Authors scheme was launched in the year, 2021, this was an effort to inspire the young writers under 30 years of age to write on India's Freedom movements by providing stipend and proper guidance from renowned authors of the nation.

9. ASeem: The Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Mapping portal was launched in the year, 2020 in order to help skilled people to find sustainable livelihood opportunities.

10. Leader: To help the tribal people to harness their art as well as culture, handicraft, textiles and spread digital literacy leading to entrepreneurship development. While Van-Dhan Yojana is connect the tribal society with new markets and employment opportunities.