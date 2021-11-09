World’s largest virtual fitness class

Pullman Hotels & Resorts, is set to make a ground-breaking attempt to set a Guinness World Records title. On Saturday, November 13, 2021, as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, ambassadors from Pullmans Power Fitness Squad will gather on the panoramic rooftop of the Pullman Dubai Downtown. Against the backdrop of the evening skyline and the spectacular Burj Khalifa, the team will lead a one-hour strength training session, which will be live-streamed globally on Les Mills YouTube channel. The live stream kicks off at 7 pm Dubai time, with the goal of attracting more than 13,000 participants - the current world record.

The brand invites fitness fans from all over the world to participate virtually in the class. "At Pullman, playful meets peak performance. We believe records are made to be broken. We push past our limits and raise our game so that guests can stay at the top of theirs," said Kishan Chandnani, Vice President, Global Brand Management, Premium Brands, Accor. "By striving to achieve a Guinness World Record's title, Pullman is actively fueling success by inspiring the minds and energizing the bodies of our friends, fans, and followers - and we'll have a lot of fun together while we're at it."

The one-hour virtual strength training class will be specially choreographed by Les Mills for the Guinness World Records attempt. As the world leader in group workouts, Les Mills is uniquely placed to give customers an unbeatable omnichannel experience by combining the blockbuster production value its digital content is famed for, with its unparalleled network of 21,000 gym partners and 140,000 certified Instructors across 110 countries.

"Our mission is to create a fitter planet, so we are absolutely on board with Pullman's bold and ambitious plan to break a new world record for a virtual fitness class. We are especially keen to host this event in Dubai - during the Dubai Fitness Challenge- bringing the Pullman Power Fitness Squad here to tap into the electric energy of this vibrant city," said Glen Stollery, CEO, Les Mills Middle East. "Our collaborative live-streamed classes make people feel engaged from their own homes and we love the idea of bringing people from all over the world to sweat together, smile together, and be a part of something big." The world record attempt is taking place during Dubai Fitness Challenge (29 October - 27 November), a citywide initiative that encourages everyone to embrace a more active lifestyle, try new fitness activities and enjoy the outdoors. An action-packed calendar of fitness events, activities and classes helps participants complete their 30 minutes of daily activity across 30 days.

Each registered participant will receive an LES MILLS+ 30-day free trial and 15% off Hyperice purchases to kick off their fitness goals and get ready for the event. Hyperice is a technology-driven company leading a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion, dynamic air compression, vibration, thermal technology, mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy. As a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice supports elite athletes, teams and individuals all over the world to do more of what they love, every day.

Additionally, registered participants will have the chance to be one of six lucky winners sharing one million all - acor Live Limitless reward points for use at any Accor hotel worldwide. ALL - Accor Live Limitless is a lifestyle loyalty program that goes beyond hotel stays, offering truly spectacular experiences and rewards.