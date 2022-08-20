You left and I cried Tears of blood- Have you Cried for someone & felt this way?

Most of the time, you only cry for those whom you love, crying is not definitely obvious. It takes gut in order tear down your eyes. But when do you feel like it? In most cases, when you love someone and trust them and they are ones who betray you.

Crying is the last action in order to actualize your feelings.

"You left and I cried tears of blood. My sorrow grows. Its not just that You left. But when You left my eyes went with You. Now, how will I cry? "— Rumi

There are also few instances, where you would have felt like crying, but a single drop does not come out. Sometimes, you know everything, but still, you are silencing yourself so that you want your partner to win. It is your choice to lose against love.

When you cry hardest?

When you feel hurt or your loves ones constantly keeps you away without clarifying, you feel ignored. First, you must try to interact, ask for reasons, then you should apologize, you are ready to do everything they want and you must try to be every available alternative.

Unfortunately, they do not come, it happens with many people. No matter how hard you try, your partner does not want to listen to your single word.

Now the real test begins, you feel overwhelmed to explain your feeling and it hurts even your partner. You tend to lose all hope and patience, you wish your partner to be in front of you sitting and answering your endless questions.

When you depleted from love and lose hope, same moment, love shines

It unfolds into varied forms

-When you leave the person for her own sake, she will come

-When you cry hard to realize your sentiments

-when you create something out of your comfort zone and she senses your honesty

-when you least expect it and your partner proposes to you

But why does this happen, when you feel exhausted. And when you do not crave. When you don't try for it.

"Love happens when you undergo each and every emotion at their peak"

Why does love shine at the end? Because it is most influential emotion ahead of all.