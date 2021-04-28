Young reformist awarded with 'Karmaveer Chakra'

Liberal political activist Raghavendar Askani has been awarded for the prestigious 'REX Karmaveer Chakra Award' and 'e-REX Global Youth Fellowship' (e-RKGYF 2020-2021) in association with the campus connect in instituted by ICONGO in partnership with United Nations (UN).



Raghavendar received this award for his ingenious works on youth empowerment, civic engagement, policy education, advocacy and liberal solutions. He has conducted various awareness, training programs on political systems and its policies, liberal democracy, transparency and accountability, civil liberties, entrepreneurship education and public policy.

The REX Karmaveer Global Youth Fellowship & Karmaveer Chakra Awards aims to identify and encourage new generations of leaders who will provide long-term solutions with diverse ideas, innovative practices to the many problems of society today.

Over the past 15 years, the ICONGO - International Confederation of NGOs must honor individual work done by people to be the change and walk offbeat road (as innovators, entrepreneurs, filmmakers, free thinking crusaders etc) or any field of work that inspires and brings in Growth Mindset.