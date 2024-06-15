Your Date with Dad at Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Celebrate the one you look up to, with an array of experiences at Taj Mahal, New Delhi that will bring a twinkling to his heart.Indulge in a curated cocktail menu, crafted by Singleton, at INR 3,259 plus taxes per drink. Experience a memorable lunch with your hero, with a set menu at INR 3,000 plus taxes per person. Savour a three-course modern Indian menu crafted for you and your father, at INK 11,000 all inclusive, After a luxurious meal, enjoy a sweet moment with your father with a special dessert, on us. Enjoy the first glass of wine or spirit, on the house, when you raise a toast to celebrate with your dad!

Lucaris Lavish Double Rock : A Taste of Luxury for Your Dad

Celebrate this Father's Day by treating your dad to the ultimate luxury experience with the Lucaris Double Rock crystalware from the Lavish collection. The sophisticated design features a robust, weighted base that provides perfect balance and a comfortable grip, making it ideal for savouring fine spirits neat or on the rocks. The wide bowl allows for the full expression of aromas and flavours, ensuring each sip is a sensory delight. The Lavish Double Rock glass not only embodies elegance and style but also promises durability, making it a timeless addition to any barware collection. Gift your dad the Lavish Double Rock crystalware as a token of love and appreciation for his impeccable taste. Your dad is in for a treat with Lucaris!





To order, please visit: https://www.amazon.in/stores/page/660729D8-BEAE-4E7F-A53E-C65C8018F757



Gift of Luxury with Hush Puppies Velvet Hide Collection

This Father’s Day, pamper your dad with the experience of luxury with the new Hush Puppies Velvet Hide Collection. Intricately crafted with ethically sourced genuine leather, each piece is handmade with a design rare and exquisite. Infused with the innovation of Ortholite for all-day comfort, the shoes offer unmatched comfort of superior craftsmanship in every stitch. For the gentlemen who like to live the fine life. Find them at your nearest Bata store or bata.com.





Price: INR 29,999/-



Availability:https://www.bata.com/in/hush-puppies-slipon-for-men-500_0HP8551890550F.html?dwvar_500__0HP8551890550F_color=601

An elegant choice with Hush Puppies Brown Slip-on

Express your love and appreciation this Father’s Day with the Hush Puppies Brown Slip-ons. A gift as special as your dad and as exquisite as his taste, these shoes are truly a testament of sophistication and elegance. Step into refined comfort with the slip-on design that ensures easy wear, perfect for business and outings alike. The ombre look elevates any outfit you pair them with, and the comfortable sole keeps you at ease all day long. Add them to your cart only at Bata.com or visit your nearest Bata store.





Availability: https://www.bata.com/in/hush-puppies-formal-shoes-for-men-500_0HP8548500551F.html?dwvar_500__0HP8548500551F_color=401

Price: INR 12,999

The gift of skincare with Modicare’s Urban Color London Blue Light Shield Range

In this era of multiple screens, there is a growing concern about the adverse effects of high energy blue light emitted from digital devices. This Father’s Day, protect your dad’s skin with the gift of all-new Urban Color London’s Blue Light Shield Range. Driven by technology, the Blue Light Shield Range offers 5 contemporary products that provide a complete ‘Screenguard’ against blue light radiation.This amazing range is suitable for all skin types and seasons.





● Blue Light Shield Gentle Face Wash: This sulphate-free Gentle Face Wash cleans and refreshes the skin. Price: MRP Rs. 500/-



● Blue Light Shield Resurfacing Gel Scrub: This Resurfacing Gel Scrub with 100% natural and soft cellulose charcoal beads exfoliates the dead skin. Price: MRP Rs. 550/-

● Blue Light Shield Deep Clean Coffee Masque: This Deep Clean Coffee Masque removes excess oil and keeps the skin hydrated. Price: MRP Rs. 650/-

● Blue Light Shield Reset Serum Oil: This Reset Serum Oil is exceptionally light and quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving any greasy feel. Price: MRP Rs. 550/-

● Blue Light Shield Moisturizing Crème: This Moisturizing Crème instantly gets absorbed to repair and shield skin from the damaging blue light radiation. Price: MRP Rs. 650/-

Stay Hydrated and Energized with Evocus Hydration IV: The Perfect Father's Day Gift

When you sweat, your body loses essential electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium. To help Dad stay hydrated and avoid muscle cramps, gift him Evocus Hydration IV, a revolutionary electrolyte drink mix by AV Organics. This advanced formula, powered by Active Absorption Technology, quickly replenishes lost fluids and electrolytes, ensuring he feels refreshed and energized.

Crafted with clean, natural ingredients and free from artificial colors, flavors, and additives, Evocus Hydration IV offers a guilt-free way to maintain peak performance. Sweetened with organic cane juice, it comes in delicious flavors like Blueberry and Tangerine, making hydration a tasty experience. Give Dad the gift of optimal hydration this Father's Day!





Keep Dad Cool with Insulated Water Bottles



This Father's Day, help your dad stay refreshed with an insulated water bottle. These bottles are designed to keep beverages cold for hours, making a huge difference on hot days. Consider gifting the stylish Clay Craft VACBOTT Chariott Cork Single-Walled Water Bottles.

Crafted from high-quality materials, these 900ml bottles are perfect for keeping your dad hydrated during summer outings. The sleek design features a unique cork texture for a natural feel, while the single-walled construction ensures the bottle is lightweight and easy to carry. Priced at just Rs. 449, they are ideal for outdoor activities, gym sessions, or casual strolls.

With their eco-friendly and durable design, these bottles offer a sustainable way to stay hydrated and energized all season long. This Father's Day, give the gift of cool refreshment with a stylish and practical insulated water bottle.





Opt for Cooling Energy Drinks This Father's Day



This Father's Day, give the gift of refreshment with energy drinks like Tata Gluco+ to keep Dad energized and hydrated all summer long. One standout choice is Tata Gluco+, a delightful glucose-based ready-to-serve drink that combines the goodness of fruit juice and iron. This affordable option for on-the-go hydration comes in a highly differentiated cup format, providing a unique gulp-down experience that stands out from other beverages. Tata Gluco+ blends glucose energy, mineral salts, and iron, making it perfect for instant refreshment and recharging. Available in a convenient, easy-to-use 180 ml cup, it comes in a range of delightful flavors, ensuring there's a tasty option for everyone to enjoy while staying cool and hydrated.





This Father's Day, Gift Dad a Timeless Statement Piece with Titan's Ceramic Fusion Automatic Watches





Ditch the ordinary this Father's Day and gift your dad a timepiece that reflects his refined taste. Titan's new Ceramic Fusion Automatic watch collection seamlessly blends innovation with timeless elegance. These watches combine the beauty of ceramic, known for its scratch-resistance, lightweight feel, and hypoallergenic properties, with the precision of Titan's in-house automatic movement.



The Ceramic Fusion Automatic boasts a variety of dial shapes, from classic domed to modern concave and square. Each watch features a stunning skeletal dial, offering a glimpse into the intricate mechanics that power the timepiece. The dual-tone bracelet adds a touch of sophistication, making the watch a versatile accessory that effortlessly transitions from day to night. With impressive accuracy, a 36-hour power reserve, and a design that effortlessly transitions from day to night, these watches are more than just a reliable accessory; they're a statement piece.

Ranging from Rs. 24,995 to Rs. 26,995, the Ceramic Fusion Automatic collection offers a perfect blend of functionality and style at an accessible price point. This Father's Day, show Dad how much you appreciate his timeless spirit by gifting him a timepiece that reflects his own. Visit your nearest Titan store or browse www.titan.co.in to find the ideal watch for the special man in your life.

For the Active Dad on the Go: Titan Eye X 2.0





Is your dad the active type who prioritizes both fitness and functionality? Look no further than the Titan EyeX 2.0, priced at INR 10,000 specially for this Father’s Day. These sleek smart glasses are a game-changer for dads who wear corrective lenses. Imagine him tracking his runs or cycling adventures, all while receiving notifications and taking calls with a simple touch. Plus, the integrated health monitoring feature lets him keep an eye on his well-being. The week-long battery life ensures he can stay connected and on top of his game, without worrying about running out of juice. Whether he's running errands, hitting the gym, or enjoying the outdoors, the Titan Eye X 2.0 is the perfect companion for the active dad who appreciates both style and practicality.



ASICS Men's Gel Cumulus 26

The ASICS Men's Gel Cumulus 26 is a neutral everyday trainer that caters to dads who prioritize comfort and well-being. This shoe boasts FF BLAST™ PLUS cushioning for a lightweight and energetic feel, while the Rearfoot PureGEL™ technology delivers softer landings without sacrificing the weight-reducing benefits of GEL™. The FLUIDRIDE outsole ensures a smooth and efficient stride, and the engineered mesh upper offers exceptional breathability and a comfortable, supportive fit – all without bulky overlays. This Father's Day, gift Dad the ultimate gift of well-being with a shoe that keeps him moving comfortably and confidently throughout his day.