Akhil's Agent Twitter Review: Mammootty Starer Film Grand Release Today
Tollywood's young actor Akhil is all busy with last minute promotions of his latest movie Agent. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens Today. Check out Twitter Reactions of this movie here
Live Updates
- 28 April 2023 2:37 AM GMT
All the best #Agent !! @akhilakkineni8 and team!! pic.twitter.com/ErPc7f15w6— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 27, 2023
- 28 April 2023 2:36 AM GMT
Wishing my #Agent brother @AkhilAkkineni8 all the very best ! #Agent x #Custody pic.twitter.com/gOytccj8J2— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) April 28, 2023
- 28 April 2023 2:36 AM GMT
Akhil One man Show 💥💥💥— scribble.exe (@constantieK7) April 28, 2023
Action Sequences Mathram 👌👌👌
Love story 😢😢😢
Songs 😢😢😢
BGM 🥵
Interval And Climax KCPD 💥💥💥
Negetive Reviews patinchukovadhu Movie Bagundhi 👍👍
Rating:3/5 #Agent #AkhilAkkineni
- 28 April 2023 2:34 AM GMT
Agent Review :— Teja Ganganapalli (@Shiva_Tej_G) April 28, 2023
introduction - 🔥🔥🔥
First Half - 👌👌👌
Intervel - 🔥
Second half 👍
Pre Claimax 🥳🥳
Claimax🔥🔥🔥
Total = 3.5/5#AGENTonApril28th #AkhilAkkineni
@
- 28 April 2023 2:30 AM GMT
#PonniyanSelvan2 - Special Appreciation for #Chiyaan Vikram and #AishwaryaRai 🔥— Harish N S (@Harish_NS149) April 28, 2023
Watch out for their Pre-Climax performance 👏👏👏#PS2 #PonniyanSelvan2Review pic.twitter.com/wIARypyFg9
- 28 April 2023 2:30 AM GMT
Wishing the Exemplary Efforts of the Entire team of #PonniyinSelvan2 pays of at the Box-office tomorrow.— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 27, 2023
Best wishes to the Entire Team.@chiyaan sir @actor_jayamravi na @Karthi_Offl na #ManiRatnam sir @arrahman sir #AishwaryaRaiBachchan ma’am @trishtrashers
@madrastalkies_… pic.twitter.com/dDv9VUJDL8
- 28 April 2023 2:29 AM GMT
Happy morning all you beautiful people out there!! 💛 #PonniyanSelvan2 #PS2 pic.twitter.com/vnTMdMvkym— Vikram (@chiyaan) April 28, 2023
- 28 April 2023 2:28 AM GMT
TFI - Manam Ayya garini malli re-launch cheyyalra#Agent pic.twitter.com/TiLuVyabR8— Aryan SuryA 🧭 (@AryanSuryA_) April 28, 2023
- 28 April 2023 2:27 AM GMT
AGENT roars at the USA Box office 🔥#AGENT USA premieres conquers the box office with a whopping $100K despite cancellations and setbacks! ❤️🔥— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) April 28, 2023
USA release by @PrathyangiraUS 🌟@AkhilAkkineni8 @mammukka @DirSurender @AnilSunkara1 @AKentsOfficial @VjaiVattikuti @PharsFilm… pic.twitter.com/uiV8SU0YYX
- 28 April 2023 2:25 AM GMT
#Agent climax is weak and break up song is unnecessary …. Overall Average movie with high class production values @AnilSunkara1 @DirSurender @AkhilAkkineni8— Kishore (@reachkishorea) April 28, 2023