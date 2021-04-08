Andhra Pradesh MPTC, ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polling Under Way
Andhra Pradesh MPTC, ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates: The polling for the MPTC and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh has begun on Thursday morning smoothly, The State Election Commission has made all the arrangements for the elections. However, there has been a high drama over the election with the High Court single bench staying the elections in the petition filed by the TDP. Meanwhile, the SEC has moved the division bench which gave a green signal to the elections. The election will be held for a total of 515 ZPTC and 7220 MPTC seats.
Live Updates
- 8 April 2021 5:20 AM GMT
AP MPTC, ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates: Voters in a 'Q' lines for the ZPTC. MPTC elections in Chandra Giri Chittoor district
- 8 April 2021 4:52 AM GMT
8.83 per cent polling in Visakhapatnam district till 9am
- 8 April 2021 4:44 AM GMT
AP MPTC, ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates: 3.92 per cent voting till 8am in Vizianagaram district
- 8 April 2021 4:40 AM GMT
AP MPTC, ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates: Voters are seen at Gudipala mandal Chittoor district
- 8 April 2021 4:38 AM GMT
AP MPTC, ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates: 6.52 per cent polling registered at Prakasam district
Ongole: The polling for the 41 ZPTC and 387 MPTC positions in the Prakasam district started peacefully in the morning. The officials recorded that by the end of 09.00 AM, 6.527 per cent of voters utilized their vote. They said that 113671 of the total 1741471 voters in the mandals where the elections are being conducted exercised their franchise.
- 8 April 2021 4:37 AM GMT
AP MPTC, ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates: Voters in a Queue line for ZPTC. MPTC elections Gollapudi near Vijayawada.
- 8 April 2021 4:34 AM GMT
AP MPTC, ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polling in progress in Stuartpuram of Bapatla mandal of Guntur district on Thursday.
- 8 April 2021 4:33 AM GMT
AP MPTC, ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates: Amid strict surveillance, the ZPTC and MPTC elections started off in the Visakhapatnam district at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
- 8 April 2021 4:30 AM GMT
Polling will begin at 7 am and it will continue till 5 pm.
- 8 April 2021 4:29 AM GMT
A total of 27,751 polling stations have been identified for the elections. Of these, 6,492 are sensitive polling stations, 6,314 are hypersensitive, while 247 are extremist-affected. Web casting facility has been arranged for at 3,538 polling stations.