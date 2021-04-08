Andhra Pradesh MPTC, ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates: Polling Under Way

Andhra Pradesh MPTC, ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates: The polling for the MPTC and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh has begun on Thursday morning smoothly, The State Election Commission has made all the arrangements for the elections. However, there has been a high drama over the election with the High Court single bench staying the elections in the petition filed by the TDP. Meanwhile, the SEC has moved the division bench which gave a green signal to the elections. The election will be held for a total of 515 ZPTC and 7220 MPTC seats.