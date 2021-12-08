IAF Helicopter Crash Live Updates: Live Updates: Five dead and two injured in Army Chopper crash carrying CDS Bipin Rawat
IAF Helicopter Crash Live Updates: A shocking accident has taken place in Tamil Nadu where helicopter carrying Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat has crashed.
IAF Helicopter Crash Live Updates: A shocking accident has taken place in Tamil Nadu where helicopter carrying Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat has crashed. The accident took place on Wednesday at the Coonoor Wellington base in Tamil Nadu. The helicopter was carrying Army CDS Bipin Rawat along with three other Army officials, his family members and some other officers. The army rushed to the spot soon after learning of the accident and rushed three Army officers to a hospital. One of them seems to be Bipin Rawat.
A chopper traveling with Bipin Rawat was involved in an accident in the Coonoor forest in Tamil Nadu. The MI-17 chopper they were traveling in suddenly crashed into a tree and caught fire in the process. Soldiers rescued the three from the blaze and rushed them to hospital. A fourth person is being airlifted. Information that Bipin Rawat and his family members were in the helicopter. The Indian Air Force has officially confirmed the accident. Four people were reported dead in the crash.
Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has met urgently as soon as it was learned that a helicopter carrying Bipin Rawat had crashed in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a high-level review on the helicopter crash after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Modi on the details of the accident.
Live Updates
- 8 Dec 2021 11:14 AM GMT
IAF Helicopter Crash Live Updates: Army Chief General MM Naravane briefs Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the incident of the crash of a military chopper in Tamil Nadu, that was also carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. (ANI)
- 8 Dec 2021 11:12 AM GMT
IAF Helicopter Crash Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM MK rushing to spot of IAF chopper crash involving CDS Bipin Rawat
- 8 Dec 2021 10:55 AM GMT
IAF Helicopter Crash Live Updates: 5 confirmed dead. 2 in hospital with 90% burn injuries TN police confirmed
- 8 Dec 2021 10:43 AM GMT
IAF Helicopter Crash Live Updates: Latest visuals from military chopper crash site in Tamil Nadu.
- 8 Dec 2021 10:32 AM GMT
IAF Helicopter Crash Live Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached the house of CDS Bipin Rawat. Which indicates some bad news
- 8 Dec 2021 10:26 AM GMT
IAF Helicopter Crash Live Updates: Saddened to hear that the IAF chopper carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat crashed. I am trying to gather more information on the incident. As per preliminary information, he has been taken to hospital for treatment: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
- 8 Dec 2021 10:21 AM GMT
IAF Helicopter Crash Live Updates: I have reached here (chopper crash site) on the instructions of the CM. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Rescue operation is underway: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran (ANI)
- 8 Dec 2021 10:19 AM GMT
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari to reach Sulur airbase shortly. (ANI)
- 8 Dec 2021 10:17 AM GMT
IAF Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: ‘Pray for everyone’s safety, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
- 8 Dec 2021 9:43 AM GMT
Chief of Air Staff and Tamil Nadu CM to visit crash site. 5 confirmed dead but identity not revealed so far