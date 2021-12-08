IAF Helicopter Crash Live Updates: Live Updates: Five dead and two injured in Army Chopper crash carrying CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF Helicopter Crash Live Updates: A shocking accident has taken place in Tamil Nadu where helicopter carrying Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat has crashed. The accident took place on Wednesday at the Coonoor Wellington base in Tamil Nadu. The helicopter was carrying Army CDS Bipin Rawat along with three other Army officials, his family members and some other officers. The army rushed to the spot soon after learning of the accident and rushed three Army officers to a hospital. One of them seems to be Bipin Rawat.

A chopper traveling with Bipin Rawat was involved in an accident in the Coonoor forest in Tamil Nadu. The MI-17 chopper they were traveling in suddenly crashed into a tree and caught fire in the process. Soldiers rescued the three from the blaze and rushed them to hospital. A fourth person is being airlifted. Information that Bipin Rawat and his family members were in the helicopter. The Indian Air Force has officially confirmed the accident. Four people were reported dead in the crash.



Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has met urgently as soon as it was learned that a helicopter carrying Bipin Rawat had crashed in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a high-level review on the helicopter crash after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Modi on the details of the accident.

