Avatar 2 Movie Review and Release LIVE UPDATES: The return to Pandora

Avatar: The Way of Water is a 2022 American epic science fiction film and the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, both directed by James Cameron. The film is distributed by 20th Century Studios, as the second installment in the Avatar film series. Cameron produced the film with Jon Landau and wrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, which is based on a story the three wrote with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. Cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in a different role. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell.