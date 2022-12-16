Avatar 2 Movie Review and Release LIVE UPDATES: The return to Pandora
Avatar: The Way of Water is a 2022 American epic science fiction film and the sequel to the 2009 film Avatar, both directed by James Cameron. The film is distributed by 20th Century Studios, as the second installment in the Avatar film series. Cameron produced the film with Jon Landau and wrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, which is based on a story the three wrote with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. Cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in a different role. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell.
Live Updates
- 16 Dec 2022 6:46 AM GMT
13 years, countless rewrites & billions of dollars later, we are again reminded of an undeniable reality of Hollywood: never doubt James Cameron.#AvatarTheWayOfWater (🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟)is a masterpiece. It is the best film of 2022 and deserves to be seen more than once.What a film pic.twitter.com/QW8k3ysTiT— Shriram Pardikar (@iamshriram10) December 16, 2022
- 16 Dec 2022 6:46 AM GMT
#AvatarTheWayOfWater mucho que pensar… pero sin duda alguna, una gran experiencia ir a verla y entrar a Pandora una vez más. ❤️— Abner Millán (@AbnerMC) December 16, 2022
- 16 Dec 2022 6:46 AM GMT
Just saw #AvatarTheWayOfWater #atAMC & it was without a doubt the best visually cinematic film I’ve seen this year. The only way to truly appreciate the movie is by seeing it in IMAX 3D. A one of a kind experience! 🍿🤩 #AMC— Ash Stonks #PreferredAPE (@Ash_Stonks) December 16, 2022
- 16 Dec 2022 6:45 AM GMT
From a story standpoint, #AvatarTheWayOfWater is perfectly fine. I enjoyed it, but thought it’s 3+ hour runtime was bloated at times. From a technical standpoint, it’s an absolute masterpiece. See it in 3D on the biggest screen you can. It’ll blow you away.— Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) December 16, 2022
- 16 Dec 2022 6:45 AM GMT
- 16 Dec 2022 6:41 AM GMT
#showtime#AvatarTheWayOfWater— sumanth (@chalmohanranga1) December 16, 2022
- 16 Dec 2022 6:40 AM GMT
- 16 Dec 2022 6:40 AM GMT
You will pay to go watch flashy colonialism on the big screen, when it’s in front of your faces every day. Guess it’s easier to have empathy for fictional blue beings, then actual Native people that ask you to stop upholding structures that harm us. #Avatar #AvatarTheWayOfWater— Emmy Scott (@EmmyNawjoopinga) December 16, 2022
- 16 Dec 2022 6:40 AM GMT
- 16 Dec 2022 6:40 AM GMT
#AvatarTheWayOfWater u know this movie about to out sell them all— K gangsta (@K_GANGSTA) December 16, 2022