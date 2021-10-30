Badvel and Huzurabad by-election live updates: All set for polling
All set for the polling of Badvel and Huzurabad by-election today in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively. The campaign was held vigorously in both the constituencies and the day has come for polling where the authorities have made arrangements. The by election for both the constituencies has erupted with the death of sitting MLA in Badvel and while that of Huzurabad was necessitated with the resignation of Etela Rajender following the sacking him from the ministerial post. The polling will be held from 7am to 7pm. There is triangular fight between YSRCP, Congress and BJP in Badvel while in Huzurabad, the fight is between TRS and BJP.
Live Updates
- 30 Oct 2021 5:17 AM GMT
By and large, all the residents raised slogans against him demanding him to leave the village. Following police request, Kaushik who left the village returned again to the polling station kicking up a row. Finally, Kaushik had to leave the village. He alleged that BJP cadres were creating furore needlessly.
- 30 Oct 2021 5:08 AM GMT
TRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy had a bitter experience in his native mandal Veenavanka. Tension prevailed for some time as local BJP leaders obstructed him accusing him of influencing voters. Claiming himself as chief election agent of the TRS candidate,Kaushik Reddy said that he has every right to visit the polling station.
- 30 Oct 2021 4:57 AM GMT
Kamalapur (Hanumakond): BJP candidate in the election to Huzurabad Assembly seat Eatala Rajender and his wife cast their vote in a polling booth at Kamalapur on Saturday.By 9am, 10.50 per cent of 2.36 lakh voters utilised their franchise.
- 30 Oct 2021 4:56 AM GMT
Voters waiting for their turn at Narasapuram polling center.
- 30 Oct 2021 4:49 AM GMT
Huzurabad: Distribution of cash by the two main political parties TRS and BJP on Friday witnessed full action-packed scenes which one would see in any masala movie. There were protests, there were stunts, protests, tension and emotion on the streets of Kamalapur, Veenavanka, Katrapally, Rangapur and Peddapapaiah Palle mandals and it was the women folk who were in the forefront. Women questioned the TRS leaders on the criteria for seeking votes.Read more
- 30 Oct 2021 3:36 AM GMT
Polling for Huzurabad by-election began at 7 am on Saturday. The officials have made all the arrangements for peaceful conduct of the election which will conclude at 7 pm todayRead more
- 30 Oct 2021 3:27 AM GMT
Kadapa: Total 2,15,292 voters are going to exercise their franchise in 281 polling centers in the constituency. Among them 1,07,915 were male, 1,07, 915 female voters. 22 were transgenders. Total 1124 staff were deployed for the purpose.Read more