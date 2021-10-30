Badvel and Huzurabad by-election live updates: All set for polling

All set for the polling of Badvel and Huzurabad by-election today in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively. The campaign was held vigorously in both the constituencies and the day has come for polling where the authorities have made arrangements. The by election for both the constituencies has erupted with the death of sitting MLA in Badvel and while that of Huzurabad was necessitated with the resignation of Etela Rajender following the sacking him from the ministerial post. The polling will be held from 7am to 7pm. There is triangular fight between YSRCP, Congress and BJP in Badvel while in Huzurabad, the fight is between TRS and BJP.