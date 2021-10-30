Huzurabad by-election: 61.66 polling recorded till 3 pm

Increase in the voter turnout resulted in rise in the poll percentage which recorded 61.66 per cent until 3 pm. At 1 pm, 45.63 polling was recorded and it is expected to touch 90 per cent by the conclusion of polling time.

The polling is underway in a peaceful manner except a few incidents. Karimnagar district collector Shashank Goel said that no untoward incidents have been registered so far except complaints from people on money distribution.

BJP and Congress leaders alleged that Wardhannapet MLA Aruri Ramesh is distributing money in the residence of councillor Kishan Reddy at Employees colony in Jammikunta.