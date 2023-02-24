BioAsia 2023 Live Updates: KTR Inaugurated the 20th edition of BioAsia 2023 in Hyderabad
The 20th edition of BioAsia 2023, a prominent healthcare and life sciences event organized by the Government of Telangana, is set to commence on Friday. The event is expected to attract over 2,500 delegates from more than 50 countries, including government officials, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers. The theme of this year's event is 'Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare', which will be explored through various discussions and meetings involving over 800 corporates and more than 70 distinguished speakers.The theme will cover topics such as 'One Health' for integrating cross-sectoral ecosystems, 'Next Generation Health' for harnessing disruptive technologies, and 'Equity' for driving accessibility and affordability of quality healthcare for all.
Live Updates
- 24 Feb 2023 8:21 AM GMT
LIVE UPDATE from #BioAsia2023 Session 1: Dr. Nayak, Head of Asia Pacific, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Singapore, highlights crucial factors for vaccine availability including clear political will, sustainable financing opportunities & metrics for implementation. #SustainableFinancing— 20th BioAsia 2023 (@BioAsiaOfficial) February 24, 2023
- 24 Feb 2023 8:20 AM GMT
LIVE from #BioAsia2023 session 1: According to Ms. Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF Representative to India, the two crucial elements are looking at "One Health" across human, animal, plant & environment while including community & real-time data sharing. #CommunityHealth #HealthCare— 20th BioAsia 2023 (@BioAsiaOfficial) February 24, 2023
- 24 Feb 2023 8:00 AM GMT
LIVE UPDATE from #BioAsia2023 session 1: Dr. Sai D. Prasad emphasizes their integrated approach to human, animal, and food & plant security. Updates on recent developments include an intranasal vaccine for humans, rabies vaccines for animals, and progress in food processing.— 20th BioAsia 2023 (@BioAsiaOfficial) February 24, 2023
- 24 Feb 2023 7:57 AM GMT
LIVE UPDATE from #BioAsia2023 Session 1 : Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO, CEPI, UK sheds light on the importance of connecting the non-linear domains of One Health. Currently, data from these sources is collected separately, but we need infrastructure to link them together.#OneHealth— 20th BioAsia 2023 (@BioAsiaOfficial) February 24, 2023
- 24 Feb 2023 7:53 AM GMT
- 24 Feb 2023 7:53 AM GMT
LIVE UPDATE from #BioAsia2023: Ms. Kang highlights the key areas of operationalizing the One Health approach - addressing new threats, tackling antimicrobial resistance, and promoting environmental management & sustainability.#OneHealth #BioAsia— 20th BioAsia 2023 (@BioAsiaOfficial) February 24, 2023
- 24 Feb 2023 7:53 AM GMT
LIVE UPDATE from #BioAsia2023: The first session is all about operationalizing the One Health approach. A collaborative effort to ensure the health of people, animals, and the environment.— 20th BioAsia 2023 (@BioAsiaOfficial) February 24, 2023
Stay tuned for insights on this important topic! #OneHealth #BioAsia
- 24 Feb 2023 7:53 AM GMT
LIVE UPDATE from #BioAsia2023: @CEPIvaccines is on a mission to reduce vaccine development timelines to under 100 days, with the aim of being ever-ready for future disease outbreaks. Exciting strides towards preparedness in the world of healthcare! #VaccineDevelopment #Healthcare— 20th BioAsia 2023 (@BioAsiaOfficial) February 24, 2023
- 24 Feb 2023 7:52 AM GMT
Hon'ble Minister @KTRBRS announced state's goal to reach US$250B by 2030, with 4 pillars: 1. Large-scale manufacturing, 2. R&D and innovation, 3. Cross-value chain centers, 4. Healthcare-tech convergence.— 20th BioAsia 2023 (@BioAsiaOfficial) February 24, 2023
- 24 Feb 2023 7:50 AM GMT
KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and Commerce, Govt of Telangana at #Bioasia talks of making Hyderabad health tech Mecca, setting up the largest global pharma park in Telangana. State is home to over 200 #USFDA sites#investment #makeinindia @BioAsiaOfficial @Citeline pic.twitter.com/GGfOpZ8oC6— Vibha Ravi (@scripvibha) February 24, 2023