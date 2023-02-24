BioAsia 2023 Live Updates: KTR Inaugurated the 20th edition of BioAsia 2023 in Hyderabad

The 20th edition of BioAsia 2023, a prominent healthcare and life sciences event organized by the Government of Telangana, is set to commence on Friday. The event is expected to attract over 2,500 delegates from more than 50 countries, including government officials, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers. The theme of this year's event is 'Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare', which will be explored through various discussions and meetings involving over 800 corporates and more than 70 distinguished speakers.The theme will cover topics such as 'One Health' for integrating cross-sectoral ecosystems, 'Next Generation Health' for harnessing disruptive technologies, and 'Equity' for driving accessibility and affordability of quality healthcare for all.