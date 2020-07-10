[Breaking News] July 10 LIVE Updates: Latest Telangana And Andhra Pradesh News

Breaking News Today, 10 July 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news of India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the news updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:48 AM and will set at 6:55 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on July 10 will be 79% and Air Quality will be Fair with 15 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:41 AM and will set at 6:44 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on July 10 will be 91% and Air Quality will be Fair with 22 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad on 10 July is Dul Qadah: 15; Fajr: 4:27AM; Sunrise: 5:48AM; Dhuhr: 12:21PM; Asr: 4:57PM; Maghrib: 6:55PM;Isha: 8:16PM