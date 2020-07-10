[Breaking News] July 10 LIVE Updates: Latest Telangana And Andhra Pradesh News
Breaking News Today, 10 July 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news of India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the news updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:48 AM and will set at 6:55 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on July 10 will be 79% and Air Quality will be Fair with 15 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:41 AM and will set at 6:44 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on July 10 will be 91% and Air Quality will be Fair with 22 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad on 10 July is Dul Qadah: 15; Fajr: 4:27AM; Sunrise: 5:48AM; Dhuhr: 12:21PM; Asr: 4:57PM; Maghrib: 6:55PM;Isha: 8:16PM
Live Updates
- 10 July 2020 12:00 PM GMT
10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune, neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra from July 13: Official (PTI)
- 10 July 2020 11:59 AM GMT
Business News: Sensex drops 143.36 pts to end at 36,594.33; Nifty slips 45.40 pts to 10,768.05
- 10 July 2020 11:55 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: Bodies allegedly of #COVID19 patients were seen being disposed of using earth moving machine in a viral video. Nellore Sub Divisional Magistrate, Hussain Saheb says, "We have taken cognisance of the matter. Further investigation underway."
- 10 July 2020 11:53 AM GMT
Telangana News: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's statement over the damage caused to temple and mosque at the secretariat during the demolition of buildings. Read Full Story
- 10 July 2020 11:51 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and asked to release the pending funds to the state as soon as possible. Later, Minister Buggana also met Union Minister for Home Kishan Reddy. Read Full Story
- 10 July 2020 10:40 AM GMT
Telangana News: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep regret over the damaged caused to the mosque and temple while demolishing the buildings inside the secretariat complex. Read Full Story
- 10 July 2020 10:35 AM GMT
Migrants start returning to work in Delhi
Immigrants are returning to the national capital to resume work as soon as commercial activities begin in Delhi.
- 10 July 2020 9:10 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Cases: In the latest media health bulletin released by the state administration on Friday morning, as many as 1608 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in last twenty-four hours. With this, the total number of vases Read Full Story
- 10 July 2020 9:09 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: The Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making key decisions regarding coronavirus outbreak. As part of that, the government has included Coronavirus medical procedures under Aarogyasri. Read Full Story
- 10 July 2020 9:08 AM GMT
Telangana News: The court was hearing a lunch motion petition filed by the professor PL Vishweshwara Rao who alleged that the government is carrying out the demolition works violating COVID-19 norms. The plea also stated that the works are causing air pollution the city which are against the solid waste management norms. Read Full Story