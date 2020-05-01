Breaking News May 1 LIVE Updates: India, Telangana And Andhra Pradesh
Latest News India, 1 May 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the breaking news from India & the World. You can find all the latest news from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Live Updates
- 1 May 2020 5:08 AM GMT
The Telangana government will hold a cabinet meeting on May 5 at Pragati Bhavan chaired by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. It is learned that the cabinet will make a decision on the lockdown extension or the lifting it in phases. Read full story
- 1 May 2020 5:06 AM GMT
The YSR pension Kanuka an ambitious initiative taken by the Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has begun on grade scale early in the morning on Friday. Read full story
- 1 May 2020 4:29 AM GMT
Maharashtra: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan on the occasion of 'Maharashtra Day' today and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
- 1 May 2020 4:27 AM GMT
3 deaths and 33 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases to 2617 including 61 deaths: State Health Department
- 1 May 2020 4:22 AM GMT
BREAKING: 1993 Fresh Coronavirus Cases Reported In India In 24 Hours
- 1 May 2020 3:59 AM GMT
Coronavirus originated from China's Wuhan lab, says Trump
The novel coronavirus, that has killed over 230,000 people globally so far and has shattered economies, emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China, US President Donald Trump claimed with a high degree of confidence.
"Yes, I have. Yes, I have," Trump told reporters at the East Room of the White House when asked if he has seen anything at this point that gives him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is where the virus originated.