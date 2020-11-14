Coronavirus Live Updates: Latest Telangana And Andhra Pradesh News Today, 14 November 2020
Live Updates: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Today 14 November 2020
Live Updates Today 14 November 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
- 14 Nov 2020 5:19 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana registered 1,050 fresh coronavirus positive cases and four new deaths until 8 pm on Friday taking the total number of cases to 2,56,713 and death toll to 1,401. Around 1,736 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the count to 2,38,908. At present, 16,404 active cases including 13,867 in home or institutional isolation. Read Full Story
- 14 Nov 2020 5:18 AM GMT
Karimnagar News: Negligence of the people in taking precautions to stop spreading of Covid-19 is leading to increase in the cases in Karimnagar district. Read Full Story
- 14 Nov 2020 4:41 AM GMT
A total of 12,40,31,230 samples tested for COVID19 up to 13th November, of these 9,29,491 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
- 14 Nov 2020 4:40 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: With new 44,684 COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 87,73,479. With 520 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,29,188
Total active cases 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in last 24 hrs
Total discharged cases 81,63,572 with 47,992 new discharges in last 24 hrs