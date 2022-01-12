Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: India Reports 1,94,720 Fresh Cases, Omicron Cases Tally Stands At 4,868
- 12 Jan 2022 5:05 AM GMT
India Reports 1,94,720 Fresh COVID Cases
India reports 1,94,720 fresh COVID cases, 60,405 recoveries & 442 deaths in the last 24 hours. Current active cases in India stand at 9,55,319 while the daily covid positivity rate is at 11.05%. Confirmed cases of Omicron tally stands at 4,868
