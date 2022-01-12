  • Menu
Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: India Reports 1,94,720 Fresh Cases, Omicron Cases Tally Stands At 4,868

Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates
Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates

Coronavirus Omicron cases in India News Live Updates today on 12 January 2022

Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates today News on 12 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.

  • 12 Jan 2022 5:05 AM GMT

    India Reports 1,94,720 Fresh COVID Cases

    India reports 1,94,720 fresh COVID cases, 60,405 recoveries & 442 deaths in the last 24 hours. Current active cases in India stand at 9,55,319 while the daily covid positivity rate is at 11.05%. Confirmed cases of Omicron tally stands at 4,868

