Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: India reports 2,47,417 new covid cases today
Coronavirus in India: India added 2,47,417 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise in the ongoing wave, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,63,17,927, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.11 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.80 per cent.
The active cases comprise 3.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.59 per cent, the ministry said.
Live Updates
- 13 Jan 2022 6:19 AM GMT
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge tests positive for COVID-19
"He is asymptomatic & is under home isolation. He is fully vaccinated but was not yet eligible for his precaution dose," his office says in a statement
- 13 Jan 2022 5:26 AM GMT
Bengaluru News: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cancels permission given to Congress for a programme that was to be held in Bengaluru, Karnataka to end the Mekedatu Padayatra on January 19
- 13 Jan 2022 5:21 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: 30 BSF personnel, deployed on election duty in Kotdwar Assembly constituency, have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been quarantined, says Kotdwar Circle Officer
- 13 Jan 2022 4:32 AM GMT
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19. She has mild symptoms: Her niece Rachna confirms to ANI
- 13 Jan 2022 4:32 AM GMT
Singer Lata Mangeshkar News: "Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with COVID, she is also suffering from pneumonia," says Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital
- 13 Jan 2022 4:31 AM GMT
Singer Lata Mangeshkar Latest News: Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health: Dr Pratit Samdani
- 13 Jan 2022 4:14 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Amid an increase in Covid cases, Pune district administration has issued an order to restart Shivaneri Jumbo Covid Care Centre & Avsari Covid Care Centre from today
- 13 Jan 2022 4:14 AM GMT
380 COVID patients lost lives in India in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,85,035: Union Health Ministry
- 13 Jan 2022 4:13 AM GMT
Omicron cases in India: Confirmed cases of Omicron in India: 5,488
- 13 Jan 2022 4:12 AM GMT
India reports 2.47 lakh new Covid cases in a day
India recorded 2,47,417 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the highest since May last year. The positivity rate went up from 11.5% yesterday to 13%.