Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: India reports 2,47,417 new covid cases today

Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates today News on 13 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.

Coronavirus in India: India added 2,47,417 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise in the ongoing wave, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,63,17,927, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.11 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.80 per cent.

The active cases comprise 3.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.59 per cent, the ministry said.



Latest Coronavirus News