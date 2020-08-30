Entertainment LIVE Updates: Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 30 August 2020
Latest Tollywood News & Bollywood Latest Update
Entertainment Live Updates Today, 30 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Bollywood Latest update from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.
Live Updates
- 30 Aug 2020 5:20 AM GMT
Tollywood News: Uttam Singh S/o Satyanarayana' …. This was the original name with which the monstrous hit of 2006 'Pokiri' was conceptualised by its director, Puri Jagannadh. The helmsman was just then recovering from the disaster of his previous film ' Andhrawala' starring NTR Jr and his next release ' Super' too with Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead, released in 2005, did not help him much. Read Full Story
- 30 Aug 2020 5:20 AM GMT
Tollywood News: Adipurush, this upcoming movie of 'Baahubali' Prabhas is creating ripples among the fans and Tollywood. Our 'Darling' actor has turned into a Pan Indian hero after the blockbuster hit of 'Baahubali' movie. But his next flick 'Saaho' bombed at the box office and disappointed all his fans. Leaving back the 'Saaho' movie failure, the latest announcement of Om Raut's 'Adipursh', a mythological based film on Lord Rama, just raised the goosebumps of all the fans. Read Full Story