Goa Election Result 2022 LIVE
Goa Election Result 2022 LIVE: Get all the latest updates on counting of votes taking place in Goa
Goa Election Result 2022 LIVE: Get all the latest updates on counting of votes taking place in Goa
Live Updates
- 10 March 2022 7:15 AM GMT
Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa, has now registered victory from the Sanquelim Assembly seat after initially trailing behind his nearest Congress rival Dharmesh Saglani.
- 10 March 2022 7:14 AM GMT
Bharatiya Janata Party leaders will meet Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai later on Thursday to stake a claim for government formation. The BJP is leading in 18 constituencies, while the Congress is ahead in 12. The majority mark in the state is 21 Assembly seats.
- 10 March 2022 6:43 AM GMT
Pramod Sawant to remain Goa's CM? Here's what BJP's Vishwajit Rane said"We will sweep this Goa election. The people have rejected scammers and outsiders; they have voted for a party that works for Goans," said BJP leader Vishwajit Rane.
- 10 March 2022 6:35 AM GMT
It appears that the BJP is poised to win a hattrick in Goa with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), political observers said, as the February 14 elections indicated a hung House. Based on the latest trends in Goa's 40 Assembly seats, BJP is leading in 17 of them, Congress in 12, AAP in 3, and Others in 8.
- 10 March 2022 6:17 AM GMT
Utpal Parrikar, the son of late chief minister Manohar Parrikar, has lost the Panaji seat to BJP candidate Atanasio Monserratte. Utpal rebelled against the BJP and ran as an Independent candidate from the Panaji constituency, which was held by his father Manohar Parrikar without losing since 1994. In 2019, Manohar Parrikar died in office.