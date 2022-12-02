HIT 2 Movie Twitter Review
HIT: The Second Case is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language mystery thriller film written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The second installment in The HIT Verse, the film stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary.
Live Updates
- 2 Dec 2022 2:03 AM GMT
#HIT2 liked it, pretty engaging throughout..bgm could have been better…looking fwd to #HIT3— akhil_maheshfan2 (@Maheshfan_1) December 2, 2022
- 2 Dec 2022 2:03 AM GMT
Decently made thriller which sticks true to it's genre. This one focuses on realistic investigation procedure rather than heavy twists..— ʀᴇʙᴇʟ ɪɴ ᴅɪsɢᴜɪsᴇ (@MostViolentMan) December 2, 2022
S A R K A R🔥#HIT2#HIT2onDec2 pic.twitter.com/TsWB7ncatR
- 2 Dec 2022 2:02 AM GMT
#HIT2(TELUGU/2022) - Theatre— Jiya Rahman (@jiyathedon) December 2, 2022
True to Genre "Investigation Thriller", Predictable but Engaging short rt s +, #AdiviSesh looks effortless and comfortable, #MeenakshiChaudhary convincing n preety🥰
BGM,Visuals&Editing 👍💪👌
Pt 1 references were gud#HIT3 with #Sarkar,
DECENT ONE pic.twitter.com/hA6p1cU9lf
- 2 Dec 2022 1:56 AM GMT
#HIT2 Top5 cities in terms of advance sales -— South Cine Scope (@SouthCineScope) December 2, 2022
Hyderabad - 1.45C
Bengaluru - 26L
Vizag - 25L
Chennai - 10L
Vijayawada- 9L #Hit2TheSecondCase @AdiviSesh @KolanuSailesh @NameisNani pic.twitter.com/F2YO8MQVK6
- 2 Dec 2022 1:38 AM GMT
#HIT2 hyderabad advance sales 1.44C ( 53% Occupancy).Excellent advance sales and occupancy, movie to see upward trend towards the evening shows.#Hit2TheSecondCase— Review Rowdies (@review_rowdies) December 2, 2022
- 2 Dec 2022 1:38 AM GMT
Wishing all the best for a super hit once again @NameisNani @AdiviSesh @KolanuSailesh @tprashantii @walpostercinema and entire team. #HIT2 pic.twitter.com/oajmy3gXcl— Raj Kandukuri (@IamRajKandukuri) December 2, 2022
- 2 Dec 2022 1:29 AM GMT
#HIT2 A Pretty Good Crime Investigative Thriller!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 1, 2022
First half is alright and is merely a setup but the second half runs on an engaging note with good climax portion. Director has done a good job with making the film tight with good twists.
Rating: 3/5
- 2 Dec 2022 1:28 AM GMT
Love you brother @IamSaiDharamTej We started together. We rise like family. #HIT2 https://t.co/WqA05zJyZ1— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) December 1, 2022
- 2 Dec 2022 1:26 AM GMT
Show completed :- #Hit2— vikram (@vikramdarling6) December 2, 2022
Blockbuster movie 🔥🔥
My rating 3.25/5
Positives :- @AdiviSesh acting 👌👌
Villain climax episode 👌👌👌
Story 👍👍
Negatives :-
Nothing
Final word :- A true seat edge thriller 🔥🔥🔥#HIT2onDec2 #HIT2 pic.twitter.com/5QGW9b3QrR
- 2 Dec 2022 1:23 AM GMT
Enjoyed my show and I hope you will enjoy yours tomorrow 🤗— Nani (@NameisNani) December 1, 2022
Premiers tonight
No spoilers plz.
Spoiling it for others is not cool 🙏🏼#HIT2 pic.twitter.com/ZpZLkiLKDi