RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Toss at 7 PM

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 19th IPL 2020 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. The match begins at 7.30 pm IST.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed



Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Match Details

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals being played?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.



At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals begin?



The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (October 5).

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: IPL Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals?



The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.



How can one watch the online streaming of IPL 2020 match between RCB vs DC?



The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RCB vs DC will be available on Hotstar

IPL 2020 Points Table, Indian Premier League 2020 Team Rankings

Live Cricket score and updates on IPL 2020