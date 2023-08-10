Live
Jailer Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Well Paced Plot Driven Wholesome Entertainer from Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth, the renowned cinema Superstar, makes a triumphant return with his latest cinematic offering, 'Jailer', which has graced theaters...
Rajinikanth, the renowned cinema Superstar, makes a triumphant return with his latest cinematic offering, 'Jailer', which has graced theaters worldwide today. Helmed by the talented director Nelson Dilipkumar, the film's robust promotional campaign has amplified anticipation, resulting in packed houses for its First Day First Show (FDFS) screenings at multiple venues. Enthusiastic netizens are taking to social media to express their thoughts on the movie, immersing themselves in the grandeur of Rajinikanth's on-screen presence.
Live Updates
- 10 Aug 2023 5:53 AM GMT
#Jailer first half reports 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9ItCIAMnCC— LetsCinema (@letscinema) August 10, 2023
- 10 Aug 2023 5:52 AM GMT
#Jailer in cinemas near you! pic.twitter.com/NozDe2Q1D6— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 10, 2023
- 10 Aug 2023 5:47 AM GMT
Best climax in the history of Indian Cinema— பூரியார் ¶¶¶|||•• செவிட்டு தவளை ••|||¶¶¶ (@Imtweetygoose) August 10, 2023
ரஜினி ரசிகர்களே இனி நாம தான் நாம மட்டும் தான்
Enjoy
industry hit
Rating /5#Jailer | #JailerFDFS | #Rajinikanth | #SuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/je55haIOOf
- 10 Aug 2023 5:46 AM GMT
#JailerFDFS POSITIVE REVIEWS everywhere 🔥🔥🔥. Record breaking opening guaranteed 👍. 80 - 100 cr Worldwide collection for day 1 is possible 🔥.#Jailer pic.twitter.com/0x0hXWAtit— Thamizh Cinema Junction (@TamilCinemaJn) August 10, 2023
- 10 Aug 2023 5:42 AM GMT
#Jailer #Rajinikanth𓃵 #SuperstarRajnikanth Excellent movie with powerful action #Blockbuster 5/5 pic.twitter.com/UVT8UO4jXV— Kuruva mallikarjuna (@mallimama) August 10, 2023
- 10 Aug 2023 5:42 AM GMT
#jailer one of the nicest comebacks of @Nelsondilpkumar .. @rajinikanth lit the screen and shoulders the entire movie!!! Perfect utilisation of @Mohanlal @NimmaShivanna @bindasbhidu .. Perfect feast for all movie lovers.. #Thalaivar it’s Nelson in Rajini movie.. pic.twitter.com/2Px88gEwWy— காளையன் (@kalaiyan9) August 10, 2023
- 10 Aug 2023 5:35 AM GMT
#Jailer BLOCKBUSTER!⭐️📷📷 has exceptionally blended his strengths into A #Thalaivar's Film. #Rajinikanth's performance and aura in the film is in full display, holds the film with his amazing screen presence. #Anirudh's powerful BGS elevating the movie to next level. Mirattal…— FilmoPhile (@Filmophile_Man) August 10, 2023
- 10 Aug 2023 5:34 AM GMT
#Jailer - WINNER 🏆— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 10, 2023
A Treat for Thalaivar Fans!!
- 10 Aug 2023 5:33 AM GMT
#jailer Blockbuster Report 💥💥🤩pic.twitter.com/UfeQJVnnLQ— 🇧🇷ＤＩＬＬＩᴬᵏ𝕏⚜️ (@itsdilli0700) August 10, 2023
- 10 Aug 2023 5:33 AM GMT
#Jailer flash back portions was one of the major highlight & enjoyed it to the max👌🤩— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 10, 2023
Superstar #Rajinikanth getup was a total surprise & his Commendable role peaked there❤️🔥
HUKUM !!