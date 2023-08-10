Jailer Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Well Paced Plot Driven Wholesome Entertainer from Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, the renowned cinema Superstar, makes a triumphant return with his latest cinematic offering, 'Jailer', which has graced theaters worldwide today. Helmed by the talented director Nelson Dilipkumar, the film's robust promotional campaign has amplified anticipation, resulting in packed houses for its First Day First Show (FDFS) screenings at multiple venues. Enthusiastic netizens are taking to social media to express their thoughts on the movie, immersing themselves in the grandeur of Rajinikanth's on-screen presence.