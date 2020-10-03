DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, elect to bowl first
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav
DC vs KKR Match details
Match 16, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Date: October 3, Saturday
Time: 7:30 PM IST.
- 3 Oct 2020 2:07 PM GMT
DC vs KKR Live Score: Cummins with the new ball and it would be interesting to see the length he hits considering the size of the ground. Shaw gets off the mark and Shikhar Dhawan is looking to get a feel of things early on. Shaw goes down-town and four it is. DC: 8/0 in 1 over
- 3 Oct 2020 1:38 PM GMT
KKR (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy
- 3 Oct 2020 1:38 PM GMT
DC (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel
- 3 Oct 2020 1:35 PM GMT
Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, elect to bowl first.
- 3 Oct 2020 1:32 PM GMT
Pitch Report
“The most amazing pitch - absolutely beautiful; a batsman’s paradise. Fast bowlers have got to get their yorkers right. With the dew factor here, it will be very difficult to defend,” reckons Kevin Pietersen on Star Sports.