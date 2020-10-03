DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, elect to bowl first

IPL 2020 Live Score DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Latest Updates: Live updates from match 16th of the IPL 2020 edition in Sharjah where Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) face Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday (October 03)

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth



Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: IPL Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue

DC vs KKR Match details

Match 16, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date: October 3, Saturday



Time: 7:30 PM IST.



IPL 2020 Points Table, Indian Premier League 2020 Team Rankings



Live score and updates of IPL 2020, DC vs KKR