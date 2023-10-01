Live Update: PM addresses at the public meeting in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. He was welcomed by BJP State unit leaders and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. From there the Prime Minister has left for Mahabubnagar.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to keep away in receiving the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad on Sunday. KCR, has been keeping himself away from welcoming the Prime Minister whenever he comes to the State. Ministers are sent to receive the PM.