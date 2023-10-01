Live
Live Update: PM addresses at the public meeting in Mahbubnagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. He was welcomed by BJP State unit leaders and Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. From there the Prime Minister has left for Mahabubnagar.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to keep away in receiving the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad on Sunday. KCR, has been keeping himself away from welcoming the Prime Minister whenever he comes to the State. Ministers are sent to receive the PM.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:21 AM GMT
People repose faith in Modi that when gives a guarantee he delivers. Together with your support, we will accelerate the pace of the development of Telangana. Modi asked for the support of the people of the BJP.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:18 AM GMT
They are turning politics into private limited companies.
The chief manager, director, manager and all posts are filled by the same family members.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:13 AM GMT
The family-run parties turned Praja Thanthra into Parivarthantra. Works for the family, by the family and to the family.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:11 AM GMT
Telangana's development was held back by two family-run parties. They work only for corruption and commission.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:10 AM GMT
The university might have been established early. However, the State government in Telangana has been delaying it by not providing the land needed to establish the tribal university. It shows that the interests of tribals are not a priority for this government.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:08 AM GMT
The Centre had decided to establish a Central Tribal University with Rs 900 crore in the name of Sammakka-Sarakka.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:06 AM GMT
Telangana has skills and human resources in producing several traditional and cultural products. The PM Viswakarma Yojana will extend support to those engaged in the traditional products by the artisans of Telangana. It will also provide a market for those products internationally.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:02 AM GMT
India is the largest exporter and consumer of turmeric. The National Turmeric Board will help turmeric farmers by extending support from the supply chain, value addition to the infrastructure and exports of the golden spice.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:01 AM GMT
Centre extended Rs 10,000 crore under PM Kisan Samman Yojana and revived the Ramagunda fertilizers factory.
- 1 Oct 2023 11:01 AM GMT
Charges BRS government of making false promises to the farmers on the agriculture loan waiver but failed to deliver on it after winning.