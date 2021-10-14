Live Updates: Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru Latest News Today 14 October 2021

Latest News Live Updates today on 14 October 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.





Weather in Hyderabad will be 34 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:09 AM and will set at 5:55 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 14 will be 88% and Air Quality will be Fair with 120 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 28 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:00 AM and will set at 5:47 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 14 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 157 AQI.





Weather in Bengaluru will be 26 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Bengaluru will be at 6:10 AM and will set at 6:02 PM. Humidity in Bengaluru on October 14 will be 94% and Air Quality will be Fair with 27 AQI.





Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 14 (7 Rabi ul Awal, 1443); Fajr: 4:57 AM; Sunrise: 6:08 AM; Dhuhr: 12:03 PM; Asr: 3:24 PM; Maghrib: 5:56 PM; Isha: 7:08 PM.