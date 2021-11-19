Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 19 November 2021
- 19 Nov 2021 5:38 AM GMT
Rain water flowing on the Padmavathi Puram road in Tirupati.
- 19 Nov 2021 5:34 AM GMT
A house near the banks of Swarnamukhi river, in Vasundhara Nagar, Tiruchanur collapsed after the flooding water from the river entering the colony, on Friday.
- 19 Nov 2021 5:33 AM GMT
Kanaka Durga temple executive officer D. Bramaramba and devotees participate a procession on Indrakeeladri. Goddess Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy on the occasion of Karthika Pournami in Vijayawada on Friday.
- 19 Nov 2021 5:31 AM GMT
Devotees holy bath Krishna River on the occasion of Karthika Pournami at Durgaghat in Vijayawada on Friday.
- 19 Nov 2021 4:56 AM GMT
The depression formed in the Bay of Bengal has crossed the Puducherry-Chennai coast. AP Disaster Management Commissioner Kannababu announced that it had crossed the coast between 3 to 4 am and asserted that heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Tamil Nadu, Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, and Prakasam districts. Fishermen were warned not to go hunting and people in the hinterland were advised to be vigilant as winds with speed 45-65 kmph would prevail along the coast.Read more
- 19 Nov 2021 4:54 AM GMT
Hyderabad May witness light to moderate rainfall during the weekend due to a low pressure area over the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert to Hyderabad, for Friday. "Although there is a Yellow alert, some parts of the city are likely to witness light to very light drizzle only," it said. On Thursday, Lakdi-ka-Pul, Khairatabad, Banjara Hills and Secunderabad, witnessed light showers.Read more