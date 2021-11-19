  • Menu
Mahadharna behind cancellation of farm laws: Errabelli

Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao
Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the reason behind the centre cancelling three farm laws is due to the Mahadharna held by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday

"With the same inspiration, we will until the paddy is procured by the central government," he added. Dayakar Rao also congratulated the farmers on their victory and offered condolences to the families of farmers who lost their lives in the farm agitation.

He said that the central government has brought the farm laws at the behest of corporate companies forgetting the welfare of the farmers. "The TRS government has always worked for the welfare of farmers. The CM also opposed the three farm laws since the announcement from the centre," Errabelli said.

The minister also asked the BJP and Congress to join the agitation of TRS party that was launched to make the centre buy entire paddy in Telangana.

