Chandrababu shed tears over developments in assembly, says he will step in the house after becoming CM

TDP national president and Andhra Pradesh opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu was deeply moved by the developments in the Legislative Assembly. He shed tears in the House today over ruling party leaders remarks against his wife Bhuvaneshwari. He burst into tears at a media conference held at the TDP office in Mangalagiri.



Naidu said that he had never seen such developments in his life and found fault for bringing his family into the house. He said he never humiliated anyone in his 38 years of a political career. The opposition leader said that he would step into assembly only after getting a mandate from the people.

Earlier, TDP chief and AP opposition leader Chandrababu was a bit emotional in the Legislative Assembly and expressed his grief over personal allegations about his wife in the House. He said he had suffered a lot of humiliation in the last two and a half years. However, the speaker has cut his mic which left Naidu in a distressed state to leave the house.