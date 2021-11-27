  • Menu
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 27 November 2021

Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 27 November 2021
Highlights

Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 27 November 2021

Live Updates today on 27 November:

Live Updates

  • 27 Nov 2021 5:26 AM GMT

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rains in Telangana today and tomorrow due to the flow of winds from northeast direction. The winds are due to a low-pressure that is expected to form over West Andaman islands. "Later, the low-pressure gets strengthened and move towards South and Southeast direction," the officials said. On the other hand, the temperature in the state slipped to minimum due to change in weather conditions. Salkapur in Mahabubnagar registered a minimum of 12.9 degree Celsius. Heavy rainfall also predicted in Rayamaseema and South coastal Andhra in the next three days.


