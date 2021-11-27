Moderate rains predicted in Telangana today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rains in Telangana today and tomorrow due to the flow of winds from northeast direction. The winds are due to a low-pressure that is expected to form over West Andaman islands.

"Later, the low-pressure gets strengthened and move towards South and Southeast direction," the officials said.

On the other hand, the temperature in the state slipped to minimum due to change in weather conditions. Salkapur in Mahabubnagar registered a minimum of 12.9 degree Celsius.

Heavy rainfall also predicted in Rayamaseema and South coastal Andhra in the next three days.