TS EAMCET 2021 BiPC counselling schedule released

The counselling schedule for TS EAMCET 2021 BiPC has been released. According to the schedule, candidates can book the slots for ceritificate verification between December 1 and 13. The ceritificate verification will be held on December 3 and 4 and the web options can be exercised between December 3 and 5.

The seats will be allocated in the phase-1 on December 7. And the final phase of counselling will be held on December 13. The slots can be booked for second phase of counselling on December 13 and the verification of ceritificates will be held on December 14.

Candidates can exercise the web options between December 13 and 15. The final phase of seat allotment is on December 17. Meanwhile, the guidelines for spot admissions will be released on December 19.