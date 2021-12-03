Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 3 December 2021
Live Updates today on 3 December: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
- 3 Dec 2021 7:50 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh State Deputy Chief Minister and Medical Health Minister Alla Nani on Friday morning held a teleconference with officials of north Coastal Andhra and East and West Godavari districts and DMHOs in the wake of the cyclone. Authorities have been alerted about the impact of the cyclone. The minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had instructed the people to take precautionary measures in the wake of the cyclone.Read more
- 3 Dec 2021 7:35 AM GMT
President Ramnath Kovind to visit Hyderabad in December last week for winter sojourn. In the view of the President's visit, the Telagana government is making elaborate arrangements at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Bollaram to welcome him in a grand manner. Medhcal Malkajgiri district collector Harish also conducted a review meeting with GHMC officials on the arrangements to be done. The president will arrive at an air force station in Dundigal in Hyderabad by a special plane from Delhi and stay in Rashtrapati Bhavan for four to five days. The OCTOPUS police held a mock drill at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the view of president's visit. This is the last southern sojourn of the president Ramnath Kovind as his tenure will be completed in July 2022.
- 3 Dec 2021 7:28 AM GMT
Losses in real estate business and the subsequent quarrel between a couple drove them to commit suicide in RC Puram of Sangareddy district. The incident took place on Friday morning when a woman jumped into a water stream with her two children after husband hanged himself in their house in RC Puram. Chandrakanth, a native of Garlapalli of Munipalli mandal was residing at RC Puram along with his wife Lavanya and children -- Pratham (6) and Sarvagna (3). It is learned that Chandrakanth sufferred huge losses in real-estate business which ensued to the frequent quarrel between the couple. Even on Thursday night, the couple had a quarrel following which Chandrakanth hanged himself from the ceiling when his wife and children were asleep. Learning about her husband's death, Lavanya along with her two children jumped into water stream and committed suicide. The police rushed to the stream and retrieved the bodies. A case has been registered.
- 3 Dec 2021 6:50 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified the PRC announcement awaited by the employees in the state. He assured that the PRC would be announced in the next 10 days. The employees union leaders met CM Jagan, who is touring Tirupati as part of a tour of flood-affected areas. They explained their problems to the Chief Minister. Responding to this, Jagan said that the PRC process has been completed. He clarified that it will be announced in another 10 days.Read more
- 3 Dec 2021 5:28 AM GMT
Around 65 ongoing trains were cancelled from the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh for Dec 3 & 4, in the wake of #CycloneJawad: Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, A K Tripathi— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021
- 3 Dec 2021 5:27 AM GMT
Never compare Cyclone HudHud and #CycloneJawad. HudHud is a Extremely Severe Cyclone with wind speeds upto 190 kmphr. #CycloneJawad is just 80 kmphr Cyclone. So Winds are not a great danger to us.— Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) December 3, 2021